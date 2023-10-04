Malacca to gazette declaration day of Malaysia’s independence as public holiday

ALOR GAJAH: Malacca plans to gazette the country’s Independence Declaration Day as a public holiday in the state, which will be announced in the near future, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the one-day public holiday had been approved by the state government, and it would come into effect next year, in conjunction with the commemoration of the Declaration of the Independence of the Federation of Malaya which took place in Bandar Hilir here in 1956.

“We are replacing the existing (public) holiday with the Independence Declaration Day holiday... the existing number of public holidays in Malacca is neither increased nor reduced.

“I will announce the date of the public holiday later, after I obtain the exact date to be referred to from the National Archives,” he told reporters after launching the state Ramadan Rahmah Bazaar (BRR) at BRR Pekan Masjid Tanah, here yesterday.

Also present were the state Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Seah Shoo Chin, his deputy, Tuminah Kadi@Mohd Hasim and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs (KPDN) Melaka branch director, Norena Jaafar.

Ab Rauf said that the gazetting of the Declaration of Independence Day as a public holiday was to remind the young generation of the country’s important dates and history, especially in relation to the country’s independence from the British.

In other developments, he said that as many as three BRR locations are operating in three districts in Malacca, which offer a variety of Menu Rahmah in an effort to reduce the cost of living for the people.

He added that the locations are Taman Seri Cempaka in Melaka Tengah, Pekan Masjid Tanah in Alor Gajah and Bandar Baru Merlimau in Jasin, with 47 traders voluntarily registered to offer Menu Rahmah in these BRRs.

“Visitors also have the opportunity to redeem an e-wallet voucher, worth RM20 per person, under the retail sector digitalisation initiative, and it is limited to the first 1,000 visitors at each BRR location on the set date,” he said.

He said that the voucher could be redeemed at Masjid Tanah BRR for three days (March 31, April 1 and 9), at Taman Seri Cempaka BRR (April 7-8) and at Bandar Baru Merlimau (April 12-13). - Bernama