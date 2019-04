MALACCA: Malacca plans to offer hot air balloon services as part of the state’s tourism attractions, said the Malacca Economic Planning Unit (EPU) today.

State EPU, in a statement, said Myballoon Adventure Sdn Bhd (MBA) was planning to offer the services based on the uniqueness of Malacca city apart from its location not far from Kuala Lumpur.

“This hot air balloon rides can be a new attraction for the Malacca tourism sector where tourists are able to enjoy the views of Malacca from the air.

“The state government supports this programme and hopes it will help Malacca to reach the target of 20 million tourists in conjunction with the Malacca Visit Year 2019,“ the statement said.

MBA has conducted test run today to determine the areas’ suitability for the hot balloon rides to ensure the passengers’ safety, from the Hang Jebat Stadium to Klebang, as the area has plenty of open space for safe landing. — Bernama