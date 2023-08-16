Malacca to promote marine park in conjunction with TMM2024

MALACCA: The beauty and uniqueness of the coral reefs in the Malacca Marine Park which includes three islands namely Pulau Undan, Pulau Nangka and Pulau Dodol will be highlighted as one of the new attractions in conjunction with Visit Malacca Year 2024 (TMM2024).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the state government together with the Fisheries Department and the Tourism Promotion Division (BPP) are taking the necessary steps including upgrading facilities to welcome tourists to the marine park.

“These islands, which were gazetted as a marine park last April, are among the most beautiful areas on the west coast with its colourful coral reefs and suitable for water activities such as snorkelling and scuba diving.

“The state government will also organise various leisure and water sports activities such as the Asean Cup Regatta and many more which will be listed in the TMM2024 calendar,“ he told reporters at the Seri Negeri Complex here today.

Ab Rauf said the state government would also carry out the promotional efforts for TMM2024 at the international level such as in Italy, United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and Germany. - Bernama