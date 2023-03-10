Malacca to re-organise mooring of ships in Tanjung Kling to address fishermen’s issues

MALACCA: The Malacca government will systematically re-organise the mooring of merchant ships in the waters of Tanjung Kling here to address the difficulties faced by fishermen in catching fish.

State Exco for Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (pix) said it was following complaints and grievances received from fishermen who suffered losses due to damaged fishing nets.

“When there are large vessels anchored in a scattered manner it becomes difficult for local fishermen, therefore with the arrangement of plots in an organised line, fishermen can cast their nets without having to worry about them getting stuck again.

“We will work with agencies such as the Marine Department, Port Tanjung Beruas and Port Kelang to reorganise the plots where these ships are moored,“ he told reporters in Banda Hilir here.

Earlier, he visited the fishermen’s fishing area in Central Malacca waters which was also attended by state Fisheries Director Mohd Fauzi Salehon.

Dr Akmal said his office will also review the scheduling of ships going in and out and limit one ship in one designated area besides ensuring that the ships are moored in one line.

He said that with the arrangement of the plot, fishermen who enter the mooring zone area can still carry out their fishing activities without damaging their fishing nets. -Bernama