Malacca: The Malacca River and Coastal Development Corporation (PPSPM) will implement improvements to the management of the Malacca River, especially to improve water quality in ensuring the cleanliness and beauty of the river continues to be preserved.

Its chief executive officer Azlan Abidin said the implementation of the project was expected later this year and would start at the mouth of the Malacca River, which is among the tourist attractions in the state.

“We will implement various initiatives including improving the drainage system and ‘greening’ along the Malacca River to improve the ecosystem in the area at the same time preserving nature’s treasures.

“We also want to see investors or contractors looking for effective methods to ensure the river area is free from pollution, such as foul odour from the water,” he told reporters at an event in Banda Hilir here on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Azlan said PPSPM will repair the barrage system at the Malacca River mouth by the end of this year to control the water level in the river and at the same time ensuring the safety of local residents and visitors.

He said they have applied for an allocation of RM10 million from the Federal government to upgrade the barrage system.

Meanwhile, he said PPSPM would be operating in its new office located at River Information Centre, Pengkalan Rama from August. Currently, the office is located in Graha Maju. — Bernama