KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum (pix), who is due for compulsory retirement in April only smiled broadly and chose to remain secretive when asked about his successor.

“That is a million dollar question,“ he said while laughing when asked by reporters whether he knew which senior judge would be taking over his post as Chief Justice.

When asked on the retirement of four senior judges this year he said it would not affect the Judiciary as there are 150 judges in the upper courts nationwide.

To a question whether the government is pressured to appoint a Chief Justice who is a Malay and a Muslim he said the matter was for Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide.

Malanjum said this in a press conference after the launch of the book ‘Our Constitution’ written by constitutional law expert Professor Emeritus Professor Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi.

Also present at the event held at the Tun Mohamed Suffian Auditorium, University of Malaya (UM) here today were Shad Saleem, Sabah and Sarawak Chief Judge Datuk Seri Wong Wong Wah, UM’s Vice-Chancellor Datuk Ir Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim and Law Faculty Professor Dr Johan Shamsuddin Sabaruddin. — Bernama