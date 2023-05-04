Malaria: T’ganu Health Dept advises public to stay cautious

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Health Department has advised the public to be alert and cautious with the recent increase in malaria cases.

This was after 17 malaria cases were reported from January to April this year, compared to eight cases in the corresponding period last year.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said of the total, 16 cases involved zoonotic infection, while another case was imported case (Plasmodium vivax).

“We found a significant increase of 112.5 per cent this year compared to last year, and the Hulu Terengganu district recorded the highest number of cases with nine cases.

“However, no outbreaks or deaths due to malaria have been reported so far... same as last year,” she told Bernama.

As such, Dr Kasemani advised the public to immediately seek treatment at a nearby clinic or hospital if they experience symptoms of malaria such as fever, chills, sweating and tiredness.

As a preventive measure, especially for those living in or near forest areas, they are advised to wear appropriate clothes that protect the whole body from mosquito bites, use mosquito repellent and avoid being outside at night.

“Those with symptoms, especially if they have a history of travelling to malaria-risk areas or returning from malaria-endemic countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines or India, should immediately seek treatment.

“I would like to remind all of you that malaria can be fatal if not treated and diagnosed early,” she said. - Bernama