Malay Civilisation Day to ‘revive’ culture, not to rival Bon Odori

PETALING JAYA: The Malay Civilisation Day planned for July 30 was not a response to the Bon Odori events held recently, Malaysiakini reports.

Islam Defenders’ Associations (Pembela) chairperson Aminuddin Yahaya said the Malay Civilisation Day was planned long before, and its goal was to revive Malay culture.

“It is a coincidence that Bon Odori was held (last weekend). That’s all. The Malay Civilisation Day is not a gathering but a festival, similar to Jom Heboh, more or less.

“Bon Odori was not a gathering or a protest either. (Our event) is to remind (the public) of Malay culture through silat, gasing, puisi and sajak.

“(Our event) will also help (the Malays) economically through the sales of busana, tanjak and keris,“ he told Malaysiakini.

Previously, it was reported that Aminuddin argued that Bon Odori was foreign and contained elements which experts considered un-Islamic.

However, Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah disagreed and backed a Bon Odori event which was held at Shah Alam.