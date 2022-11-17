Malay professors back Anwar as PM candidate

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been endorsed as prime minister candidate by a group of 70 Malay professors, who appealed for all voters to support a clean and corruption-free coalition ahead of the general election this Saturday.

The group, called G70, urged voters to support candidates with integrity and said Anwar was the best choice for the country.

“After considering the prime minister candidates, we are of the view that Anwar is the one with authority and experience as well as the integrity required to lead the country while restoring the country’s reputation in the global arena,” G70 spokesman Prof Datuk Wan Ramli Wan Daud said yesterday.

The group also urged Malaysians to reject candidates from parties that betrayed democracy.