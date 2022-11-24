Malay Rulers at Istana Negara for special discussion (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malay Rulers today were at Istana Negara today for a special discussion on the formation of a new government, which was scheduled to start at 11 am.

Among the earliest to arrive was a convoy of vehicles from Istana Johor carrying the Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, at 9.40 am, followed by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah at 10.21 am.

The convoy bringing the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail entered the palace ground at 10.29 am, followed by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at 10.46 am and then the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir and the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

The main gate of Istana Negara was closed at 11 am.

The special discussion will be chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Yesterday, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said that Al-Sultan Abdulah had called for a special meeting at Istana Negara to discuss with fellow Malay Rulers on the appointment of the 10th prime minister (PM).

He said the King intends to get the views of fellow Malay Rulers for him to make a decision for the benefit and well-being of the country and the people.

The 15th General Election (GE) has resulted in a hung Parliament, with no party or coalition winning at least 112 seats of the 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

PH won 82 seats, PN (73), BN (30); Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23); Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six); Warisan (three); Independent (two), and one each by Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM).

Meanwhile, today is the nomination day for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah and Tioman state seat in Kedah, which polling was postponed following the death of one of the candidates vying for the seats.

Polling for both seats will be held simultaneously on Dec 7. - Bernama