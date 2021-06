KUALA LUMPUR: Malay Rulers today convened a special meeting at Istana Negara to scrutinise all views expressed by political leaders who were granted audiences by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah over the past seven days.

Present were Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah (pix) of Kedah, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu and Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail were also in attendance.

Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V, however, was absent.

Earlier, several top government officials were spotted entering the palace to brief the Rulers on matters pertaining to public health, security, politics and economy.

They were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Yesterday, Prime Minister cum Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and chairman of the Special Independent Committee on Emergency 2021, Tun Arifin Zakaria, were also granted an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The King has granted both face-to-face and virtual audiences to numerous political party leaders to hear their views on various issues since last Wednesday. — Bernama