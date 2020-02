KUALA LUMPUR: The Malay Rulers have arrived at Istana Negara for a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

It is learnt that the meeting has been convened to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The Malay Rulers are the heads of state in Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

It is also learnt that the meeting is scheduled to begin at 11.30am.

The ongoing political crisis has brought to the fore the crucial role played by the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has taken on the mediational role to stabilise the political situation in the country.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government collapsed on Monday after Bersatu pulled out of the four-party coalition that also comprised PKR, DAP and Amanah.

A day earlier, several MPs from both sides of the political divide gathered at a hotel in Petaling Jaya over what became clear later was an attempt to form a new coalition government with different component parties.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tendered his resignation as the prime minister on Monday and said he had also vacated the post of Bersatu chairman. Hours later, the King appointed Dr Mahathir as the interim prime minister.

His Majesty also conducted a one-to-one interview of all MPs to find out who has majority support to be appointed the prime minister.

Mahathir said yesterday that a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will be held on March 2 to determine the MP who commands majority support to be the next prime minister, failing which a snap election will be called.

Meanwhile, Majlis Perundingan Melayu (MPM) or Malay Consultative Council with several other NGOs sent a memorandum to Yang di-Pertuan Agong at about 10.15am this morning.

MPM Advisory Board Member who is also the former Inspector General of Police Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar handed the memorandum to a representative of the King’s senior private secretary Col (R) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim outside Gate 3, Istana Negara.

Also present were former Senate Speaker Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang and another former IGP, Tan Sri Musa Hassan.

Several NGOs were also present including Retired Senior Police Officers’ Association (Respa), Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah), Armed Forces Veteran Association and Federation of Peninsular Malaysia Malay Students (GPMS). — Bernama