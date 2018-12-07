Malays caught in race to embarrass one another: Sultan Nazrin

MALACCA: Malays appear to be caught in a race to embarrass one another and are obsessed with the blame game which only reflects poorly on themselves, according to the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

He said the nation’s political culture now had created a new obsession, that is of a racist nature and which promotes a thinking that prioritises loyalty to a group over accepting the importance of the truth, and influences minds to give more importance to a group than the survival of the ummah (Muslim) in general.

Sultan Nazrin said the Malays now appeared to be increasingly weak because they had lost the spirit of “ukhuwah” (brotherhood), were weak in character, and sinking in the race for materialistic gain and increasingly intoxicated in the competition for power.

“Islam has built a Malay race that is disciplined, trustworthy, honest, noble and sincere. Islam has united the Malays by building a solid brotherhood so much so the Malays are strongly united and emerged as a strong race, but today the Malays are seem to be getting weaker,“ he added.

Sultan Nazrin said this in a speech at the appointment of members of the Malacca Islamic Council (MAIM) and the Malacca Council of Syariah Court Judges and Registrars in Bandar Hilir, here today.

Also present were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Malacca Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

At the event, Sultan Nazrin presented the letters of appointment as MAIM members to 15 individuals, led by Adly as its chairman, and to 21 others who were appointed as Malacca Syariah Court judges and registrars.

Referring to a writing by Islamic scholar Ibnu Khaldun, Sultan Nazrin said the collapse of Islamic civilisation and government in North Africa and Andalusia was due to political rifts and power struggles.

He said Ibnu Khaldun witnessed how the government would do anything to ensure it remained in power, including making a tool of Islamic scholars.

“The scholars during the glorious era of Islam were honest, sincere. However, some of them, because they succumbed to the temptations of material wealth, position and title, changed and allowed themselves to be used for the personal interests of certain leaders,“ he added.

Sultan Nazrin said scholars played an important role in helping the government be fair and just based on the law known as the established custom during the era of the Malay sultanate.

Sultan Nazrin said his late father, the ninth Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah, when he visited Malacca between July 12 and 14, 1990, had said that there were black marks in the history of the Malacca Malay Sultanate that should serve as a lesson for all.

He said besides being proud of Malacca’s success, Sultan Azlan reminded the people to maintain unity because a rift, misunderstanding and a power struggle were among factors that led to the collapse of the Malacca Sultanate.

“Sultan Azlan Shah died on May 28, 2014. His words, spoken more than 28 years ago, are reminders that remain alive, and should be pondered upon so that Muslims do not lose what they have and avoid a situation where win or lose, nobody gains,“ the sultan added. — Bernama