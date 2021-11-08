Malaysia 10th most vaccinated country against Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is ranked 10th in the world, with 77 per cent of its population fully inoculated, according to the New York Times vaccination tracker.

The United Arab Emirates ranks first globally, with 89 per cent of its population fully vaccinated as of Nov 8.

This was followed by Portugal at 87 per cent, Malta (85 per cent), Singapore (82 per cent), Chile (87 per cent), Cambodia (80 per cent) and Spain (79 per cent).

ProtectHealth chief executive officer Datuk Dr Anas Alam Faizli congratulated Malaysia for being ranked 10th in the world.

“According to The New York Times Coronavirus Vaccination Tracker by Country, today Malaysia is ranked 10th in the world for fully vaccinated percentage. Congratulations Malaysia!” he tweeted earlier today.

According to the tracker, the United Kingdom is placed at 26th while Australia is at 28th.

The United States is at 55th place.

As of Nov 8, the Health Ministry’s CovidNow tracker shows that 50,402,399 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered, with 24,552,038 fully vaccinated people.