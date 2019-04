KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is a fine example of how a country can develop when it is properly administered, said Polish Ambassador to Malaysia Krzysztof Debnicki.

He noted that Malaysia, once considered a poor country post-Second World War, had developed in leaps and bounds to what it is today.

“I find you (Malaysia) presenting yourself as a developing country, but you are actually a developed country,” Debnicki told Bernama International News Service at its National Day reception to mark the declaration of the May 3rd Constitution 1791, here, Thursday night.

The ambassador was posted to Kuala Lumpur from September last year. Prior to that, he had the experience of seeing Malaysia’s development as a tourist in 1986 and 1991, and attending a conference in Kuala Lumpur in 2008.

“I can’t recognise the country now, it had advanced so much. Malaysia is a fine example of how a country can develop when it is properly run. Now, it is among the best-developed countries,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur and Warsaw established diplomatic relations in 1971.

Debnicki said both countries have vast potential to enhance its bilateral relations, notably in areas of trade, investment and business.

He said with Poland’s growing economy, Polish investors are now looking beyond the traditional European shore to expand their business, and to tap into new markets.

“New Polish companies are looking for new avenues (to grow their business), that is how Malaysia comes into focus.

“Currently, there are 15 Polish companies operating in Malaysia. Although not many, the number is rising,” he said, adding that the embassy is ready to assist Polish firms interested in setting up their business in Malaysia.

He also said that Malaysian firms are encouraged to invest in Poland as the republic is one of the fastest growing economies in the European Union (EU) and a strategic gateway for many businesses to venture into the vast EU market. — Bernama