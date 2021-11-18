Malaysia a potpourri of cultures

THIS article discusses the various aspects of Malaysian culture. Malaysia is a country that is made up of different ethnic groups. It has a unique history that characterises the various cultures.

The major ethnic groups comprise Malays, Chinese, Indians as well as other smaller groups consisting of mixed races as well as aborigines. The Malays are the largest group in the country and their culture is heavily rooted in Islamic traditions and principles.

Much of the Malay culture centres on the practice of Islam as well as other unique traits and characteristics, such as being caring, polite, civic-minded and respectful towards others.

Aspects of the Malay culture are quite evident in their dress code, literary works as well as arts and crafts. The culture is unique to Southeast Asia, and can be traced back to more than a thousand years during the time of the Malay Sultanate, when Malays started to embrace Islam as the main religion, thus shaping their culture, which is present until today.

The second largest ethnic group is the Chinese, who are illustrious and entrepreneurial. They contribute a lot to the Malaysian culture and arts as well, that is unique and colourful, which they are proud of.

The Malaysian Chinese culture was essentially inherited from their forefathers, who were immigrants from China. It is characterised by a variety of customs, practices as well as traditions, which are linked back to mainland China.

The Chinese in Malaysia are mainly Buddhists and Christians and as a result, many aspects of their culture reflect upon one of these religions.

The Chinese celebrate Chinese New Year, and this is regarded as one of the most important cultural and religious celebrations of ethnic Chinese in Malaysia.

The third significant ethnic group is the Indians. The Malaysian Indians consist mainly of Tamils and Punjabis. The Tamils are mostly Hindus while some of them are Christians, while the Punjabis are predominantly of the Sikh religion.

The Tamils and Punjabis both celebrate a festival known as Diwali, and they regard this celebration as auspicious, as it signifies the victory of good over evil.

The Tamil culture can be traced back to the southern part of India known as Tamil Nadu, while the Punjabi culture can be traced back to the northern part of India.

The Tamils and Punjabis in Malaysia are proud of their culture and heritage, and they add to the uniqueness and diversity of Malaysia.

The aborigines of Malaysia also have a special culture that is characterised by jungle craft as well as other unique practices native to them. They comprise a large number of people who inhabit Peninsular Malaysia as well as those who inhabit the island of Borneo.

The aborigines of Borneo who inhabit Sabah and Sarawak have a colourful culture that is as diverse as its ethnic groups. It is apparent in the dresses they wear, the language they speak, as well as the food they eat.

Another ethnic group that inhabits Malaysia is the Eurasians, and they comprise people of mix Asian and European parentage. These people, who are predominantly from Malacca, generally have a Portuguese heritage.

They also have their own culture, and while most of them are Christians, some have been known to embrace Islam. The Eurasians who inhabit this country celebrate Christmas and other religious events, and adhere to Eurasian lifestyle and traditions that is apparent in their cuisine and the language they speak.

It can be concluded that Malaysia is a country that is blessed to have diverse ethnic groups embracing different cultures, and yet when combined translate to the Malaysian culture that is unique and is the envy of many across the world.

This is because the people, despite their various cultures and beliefs, are able to live together in relative harmony, with the central tenet of the Malaysian culture being respect and tolerance.

Hence, it is not surprising and it is a norm for these ethnic groups to share, celebrate and promote each other’s cultures, while maintaining their own identities. This is what makes Malaysia a truly unique, Asian country that is multicultural.

