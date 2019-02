PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia aims to bring back gold medals when the national contingent competes in the World Skills Competition in Kazan, Russia, this August.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said Malaysia’s best achievement in previous editions of the competition were bronze medals.

“We hope to improve their performance by exposing the participants to several other international competitions in Melbourne and Guangzhou before the world meet,” he said at a press conference on the event, today.

An event that showcases vocational skills, the World Skills Competition is held every two years.

Malaysia will be competing in several fields in Kazan this year, which includes floristry, cooking, fashion technology and mechanical engineering design.

Besides that, Mahfuz said more than 1,600 youths have signed up to participate in the national youth skills competition that will be held next month.

“We are also planning to hold a Junior Skills competition in cooperation with the Education Ministry to encourage school-going children to showcase their vocational talents,“ he added.