KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is getting ready to make a transition towards 100% renewable energy in order to make the environment more sustainable, competitive, efficient and greener.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the transition would be possible after Malaysia signs the global initiative RE100 agreement, probably in January next year.

RE100 is a Global Renewable Electricity Initiative that brings together influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity with the aim to accelerate change towards zero carbon grids, at the global scale.

“We are already at the final step of planning that and have talked to some companies on RE100. Some of them (the companies) have come to explore the land in Malaysia and find the mechanisms needed to make the transition.

“We will have the framework ready and announce it in a few months’ time,” she told reporters after launching the Malaysian Chapter of The Climate Governance Initiative here today.

Yeo said the initiative would not only be targeted to incentivice renewable energy in the country but also seen as an opportunity to make Malaysia as a renewable energy hub in the region.

She added that the ministry had not set any target on the number of companies to join the initiative and would welcome all the locals and foreign companies from all sectors. — Bernama