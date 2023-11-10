Malaysia air passenger traffic up 71.7 pct as of Sept 2023 - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Air passenger traffic in Malaysia has recorded an increase of 71.7 per cent in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that from January to September this year, 62.83 million air passengers were recorded and, for September alone, a total of 7.17 million air passengers were recorded, of which 3.3 million were international passengers and 3.85 million domestic passengers.

“We expect that next year, the air passenger traffic will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019. This is, of course, very important for the development and growth of not only the aviation sector but also the Malaysian economy.

“This is important from the aspect of the presence of foreign tourists in Malaysia because the tourism sector is one of the main catalysts in terms of national economic growth (as it) involves sectors like services, hospitality, retail and so on,“ he said.

Loke said this at a press conference after chairing the National Aviation Consultative Council (NACC) meeting here today. -Bernama