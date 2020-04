KUCHING: Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has agreed to reinstate its flights for the Kuala Lumpur-Kuching-Kuala Lumpur and the Kuala Lumpur-Miri-Kuala Lumpur sectors from April 16 to May 14 following strong request from the Sarawak state government.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said that the decision would supersede MAB’s earlier announcement that it would cancel all flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak from April 15 to 30, as a result of the travel restrictions imposed following the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said that the once-a-week flight would take place every Thursday for the Kuala Lumpur-Kuching-Kuala Lumpur sector and every Friday for the Kuala Lumpur-Miri-Kuala Lumpur sector, with the assurance that these flights would connect to other cities in the state via MASwings flights.

“MAB has confirmed that the number of flights will be added if the passengers load increase and that its cargo flights will continue to fly between Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak to bring in cargos especially essential items,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that necessary preparations had been made to accommodate the number of passengers including by establishing more quarantine centres. - Bernama