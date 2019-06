SEPANG: The pilgrimage arm of Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB), is set to transport up to 20,000 pilgrims for this year’s hajj season with the first flight scheduled to depart from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Jeddah and Madinah on July 4.

MAB in a statement today said Amal will be mounting up to 40 flights between Kuala Lumpur and Jeddah as well as Madinah on the A380-800 aircraft for the first hajj phase from July 4 until Aug 5.

The airline will also be operating up to 70 feeder flights, utilising its B737-800 aircraft to transport pilgrims from Alor Setar, Penang, Johor Baru, Kota Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Kuala Terengganu to KLIA, it said.

“Amal will be utilising the spacious A380-800 aircraft, configured with unique pilgrim centric in-flight features such as talbiyah, doa musaffir, azan and tazkirah on board, as well as miqat announcement to ensure that the pilgrimage experience begins the moment they step into the aircraft,” said Amal chief executive officer Hazman Hilmi.

As the hajj pilgrims are usually more senior and elderly and 70% of them flying for the first time, the airline was confident that the well trained crew and ground staff would be able to serve the pilgrims with the highest level of service, he said. — Bernama