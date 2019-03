KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd is extending its Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair sale from today until March 22, 2019, benefitting customers with some of the lowest fares in the market.

Group chief revenue officer Ignatius Ong said these fares include checked-in baggage allowance of 30 kg for Economy Class flights to international destinations and 20kg for domestic flights, complimentary meals and superior in-flight entertainment.

“Customers can enjoy all-in return Economy Class fares to Kota Kinabalu from as low as RM479, Kuching from RM339, Penang and Langkawi from RM239.

“All-in return Economy Class fares to international routes are available from as low as RM2,899 to London, from RM559 to Bangkok, from RM529 to Jakarta, from RM789 to Manila, from RM1,549 to Tokyo and from RM1,469 to Seoul,” he said in a statement today.

Malaysia Airlines is also offering all-in return Economy Class fares to Sydney from as low as RM1,779, Shanghai from as low as RM1,229, Kochi from as low as RM619, Delhi from as low as RM999 and Bali from as low as RM649.

Ong said the fares would be for departures from Kuala Lumpur and with immediate travel period until Jan 15, 2020.

He said Malaysia Airlines had recently won several awards and attributed the achievement to the loyalty and patronage of its customers.

“We would like to thank all of you who supported us,” he added. — Bernama