Malaysia Airlines increases domestic connectivity, to reinstate int’l services

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines has increased its domestic and international connectivity, beginning June and July respectively, to facilitate essential travel locally and as other countries begin to lift border restrictions.

In a statement, the airline said it would adjust its network capacity from time to time to ensure passenger demands are met, prior to normalising the schedule in October for both domestic and international destinations.

The resumption of services will allow families who have not been able to return to their loved ones due to travel restrictions in many parts of the world to reunite.

Passengers are, however, reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries.

Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the airline looked forward to welcoming passengers back onboard.

“We shall continue to ensure their safety, health, as well as their comfort by introducing new initiatives aligned with international safety and health protocols as part of our commitment to offer passengers peace of mind throughout their journey with us.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued support and confidence in Malaysia Airlines throughout these challenging times,” said Izham.

At the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, Malaysia Airlines has implemented various enhanced safety measures and protocols in coordination with health and airport authorities to ensure passengers’ health and wellbeing are taken care of.

These measures include temperature checks, sanitisation and disinfection of all properties and facilities, enforcement of social distancing, mandatory usage of face masks, and installation of protective screen barriers at check-in counters and transfer desks at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The airline also ensures all its aircraft are cleaned and disinfected before and after every flight, while lavatories will be kept clean during flight by cabin crew at regular intervals.

Passengers looking for flights to return home on Malaysia Airlines may book their tickets on the airline’s official website at https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/my/en.html or via Malaysia Airlines’ app with some departure dates available for booking.

The flight schedules are available on the website and passengers are urged to perform online or mobile check-in to reduce interaction and avoid the queues at the airport, especially those travelling on domestic and regional routes. - Bernama