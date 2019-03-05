Malaysia Airlines increases, upgrades flights for Raya season

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines will be increasing and upgrading its flights to accommodate the Hari Raya Aidilfitri travel surge beginning May 25 until June 16, 2019.

In a statement, the airline said passengers can expect 32 extra flights between Kuala Lumpur and Alor Star, Kota Bharu, Kuching, Labuan, Miri, Sibu, Sandakan, Surabaya, Kuala Terengganu and Tawau.

“Malaysia Airlines will also be upgrading 10 domestic flights from the B737-800 to the A330-300 and A330-200s to accommodate passengers travelling between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Medan and Penang,” it said.

Group chief revenue officer Ignatius Ong urged those planning to return to their respective hometown to purchase their tickets quickly on Malaysia Airlines, as more people are expected to travel during the festive season.

“Our fares include checked-in baggage and meals, and there are no extra credit card charges when purchased online. Passengers also get to enjoy premium service and comfort when they fly with Malaysia Airlines,” said Ong.

The airline has also introduced three additional weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne from July 1 to Sept 30, 2019 aboard the airline’s A330-300. — Bernama