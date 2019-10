KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) launched Fly Malaysia, a brand campaign in support of Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) today, with the aim of further enabling the airline, via partnerships with relevant tourism bodies, to promote Malaysia to the world.

In a statement today, the national carrier said Fly Malaysia would heavily promote Malaysia as the preferred destination, as the airline would be working closely with Tourism Malaysia.

“This campaign also works to encourage Malaysians to play a part by participating in the airline’s several social media initiatives in promoting the country,“ it said.

The Fly Malaysia campaign will be visible via advertisements and MAB’s social media channels throughout the fourth quarter of 2019 until end-2020.

MAB will also be seen embarking on more sales campaigns together with its sister airlines, Firefly and MASwings, to encourage Malaysians to travel locally and connect tourists to Malaysia.

“We will also be collaborating with Malaysia’s state tourism bodies to promote domestic destinations,“ it said.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said with Fly Malaysia, the Malaysian experience comes alive the moment a traveller steps onboard the aircraft, and for Malaysians, it is the familiar feeling of being at home, wherever their journey goes.

“As for the airline, Fly Malaysia simply means expressing our service through our culture and to always be Malaysian, for Malaysians,“ he added.

Throughout the campaign, the airline’s “Wau” logo, will be fashioned with the airline’s iconic kebaya motif and complemented with a traditional batik design, which represents Malaysia’s rich culture, heritage and diversity. — Bernama