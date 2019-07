KUALA LUMPUR: Holidaymakers can now easily tailor their travel and vacation plans under a new platform launched by Malaysia Airlines.

Under the MHholidays Travel Marketplace, launched jointly with TUI Group, travellers can also expect to get discounts on hotel stays. TUI is the largest leisure and travel services provider in Europe.

Culture, Arts and Tourism Deputy Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said the new platform would make it quicker and easier to discover travel options.

Travellers will get to choose from more than 5,000 hotels in more than 50 destinations worldwide. This will enable them to unlock exclusive and affordable deals from Malaysia Airlines and save up to 80% on hotel stays,” he said in his speech when launching the MHholidays Travel Marketplace, here today.

Malaysia Airlines group CEO Ahmad Luqman Azmi said that for many travellers, planning a trip could be a big headache. “This marketplace is one place where all the problems associated with booking flights and hotels can be solved,” he said.

“Travellers will find it easier to search, filter and compare flights and hotels to find the package that best suits their needs,” he added.

Ahmad Luqman said those who book travel packages through MHholidays could also earn Enrich Miles points that they could use for future holidays.

TUI Group executive board member Frank Rosernberger said the collaboration with Malaysia Airlines would not only benefit users but also enable the national carrier to reach new customer segments and generate additional revenue.

To mark the launch of MH holidays, Malaysia Airlines is holding a social media contest to find the most unique reason for a holiday with the carrier.

Participants only have to complete the tagline “I deserve a dream holiday experience with Malaysia Airlines because ...” and they have until Aug 6 to submit their entries.

Entries to be submitted on Instragram, must be tagged @malaysiaairlines and include the hashtags #MalaysiaAirlines #MHholidays and #HolidayswithMalaysiaAirlines.

The main prizes include flights and five-star hotel stays in Bangkok, Kota Kinabalu and Penang while the five consolation prizes are a night’s stay in a junior suite at Hotel Maya, Kuala Lumpur.

Visit holidays.malaysiaairlines.com for more information on the marketplace and the contest.