PETALING JAYA: Those who are forced to travel to another state to return to their respective education institutions will now enjoy a 20% discount on flight tickets purchased from Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the offer would be eligible for students, teachers and lecturers, for travel period up to Nov 30.

He said the decision was made following discussions held between him and the national carrier’s group CEO Izham Ismail recently.

“For school teachers and higher education lecturers, a 20% discount will be given for domestic journeys. Booking period will be between July 9 and Aug 10, with travelling between July 10 and Nov 30.

“Discounts can be enjoyed through online booking by keying in a promo code that will be announced by the government soon,” he said in his Covid-19 media briefing today.

“Meanwhile, for students, a 20% discount can be enjoyed through the MH Explorer programme by signing up to be a member of MH Explorer,” he added.

Similarly, the students discount will also be up to Nov 30, or until the person’s membership ends, depending on the terms and condition.