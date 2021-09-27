Malaysia Airlines offers RM100 vouchers to first 6,500 customers

KUALA LUMPUR: In supporting the reopening of more domestic destinations, Malaysia Airlines is now offering RM100 travel vouchers for the first 6,500 Enrich customers under its Stimulus Cuti Malaysia campaign for immediate bookings and travels until Dec 31, 2021.

Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s group chief marketing and customer experience officer, Lau Yin May said the airline is delighted to continue supporting the government’s initiative to revive domestic tourism as the country transitions from the pandemic to the endemic phase.

“With the return of our Stimulus Cuti Malaysia campaign in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, coupled with our stringent safety protocols and contactless journey providing assurance of seamless and hassle-free experience, I’m certain our customers will fly confidently and enjoy their much-deserved holiday,” she said in a statement today.

Additionally, she said the airline foresees a positive trend in forward bookings that reflects customers’ confidence in travelling and believes that the reopening of more domestic destinations will further accelerate the recovery of the travel industry and country’s economy.

To be entitled for the offer, the airline said customers must be an Enrich member and will have to register online at www.malaysiaairlines.com/cuticutimalaysia

-Bernama