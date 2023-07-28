Malaysia Airlines offers travellers 20% off fares

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines invites travellers to book a holiday to their dream destination with up to 20 per cent off on fares to domestic and international destinations, available from now until Aug 10, 2023 for immediate travels until Dec 15, 2023.

In a statement today, Malaysia Airlines said domestic destinations start from RM89 via the airline’s Economy Lite fare, which comes with a seven-kilogramme (kg) cabin baggage allowance, complimentary snacks or meals and beverages and in-flight entertainment.

“For those looking to explore international destinations, enjoy all-in one-way fares starting from just RM249 on Economy Basic.

“The Economy Basic fare includes a free 20kg check-in baggage allowance, seven kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary snacks or meals and beverages, and in-flight entertainment.

Holiday-goers can book their dream holiday with the convenience of the official Malaysia Airlines website and its app, said the airline. -Bernama