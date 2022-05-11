Malaysia Airlines regrets warm cabin environment in three of its flights

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines sincerely regrets the discomfort faced by passengers on three of its flights which had warm cabin environments due to separate technical issues that resulted in an inoperative Auxiliary Power Unit (APU).

The national carrier said the three flights were the MH2356 from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching on May 3, MH2710 from Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan on May 8, and MH1205 from Alor Setar to Kuala Lumpur on May 9, 2022.

“The APU system is a component fitted on an aircraft that supplies electrical power and pressurised air for the air conditioning system and engine starting on the ground.

“When anomalies are detected on the ground before take-off, an aircraft cannot be powered up, resulting in a warm cabin environment,” it said in a statement today.

It said with the assistance of on-ground equipment at different airports and the type of inspections required, the waiting time may be unintentionally prolonged to ensure that the aircraft is safe to be operated.

“To prevent such situations from recurring and causing passenger discomfort, the airline will, with immediate effect, ensure that passengers are moved to the boarding hall within 10 minutes after an issue is identified while the rectification process is taking place.

“The airline will advise the next course of action if the rectification takes longer than expected,” it said.

Throughout the Hari Raya festive period, Malaysia Airlines operated more than 1,800 flights and utilised 40 aircraft to accommodate the surge in domestic travel.

Malaysia Airlines said it is committed to improving its service recovery process to ensure an uninterrupted passenger experience. - Bernama