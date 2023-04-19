Malaysia Airports records 6.7 million passenger movements in March 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total passenger movements increased by 15 per cent to 6.7 million in March 2023 from the preceding month, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

In a statement, the airport operator said the increment was due to the resumption of various flight routes during the month as travel demand in the region continues to rise.

Managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said the active resumption of airline operations and routes at airports nationwide continues to give optimism on travel demand and he expected more new airlines to fly to Malaysia in the coming months.

“Indonesian low-cost carrier TransNusa Airlines has recently made its debut international flight to Kuala Lumpur from Jakarta this month, initially serving only domestic routes in Indonesia.

“TransNusa is the ninth airline with operations between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, proving the route’s popularity and high demand,” he added.

MAHB said the international and domestic passenger movements in Malaysia continued to grow steadily in March 2023, registering three million and 3.7 million passengers respectively.

Both sectors showed an increase in passenger movements by more than ten per cent each from the preceding month.

The March 2023 year-to-date total passenger movements in Malaysia were 18.7 million, a 125 per cent increase from 8.3 million passengers during the same period in 2022.

On its asset in Turkiye, MAHB said Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SGIA) recorded 2.8 million passengers in March, which was a ten per cent increase over the previous month.

Total international passenger movements registered 1.5 million, while domestic passenger movements recorded 1.3 million passengers respectively.