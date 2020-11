SEPANG: Malaysia Airports’ safety measures continue to meet global standards which has recently been certified with the latest ISO45001:2018 by the British Standards Institution (BSI).

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the ISO45001:2018, an improvement from the previous certification, was outcome-oriented.

It ensures that the effectiveness of airport operations safety measures was audited based on actual on-ground practices on top of having full documentation for these standard operating procedures, he said.

Prior to the ISO45001:2018, Malaysia Airports was certified with the OHSAS 18001.

“It is very important for our airport operations safety measures to be validated as meeting global standards.

“We are continuously improving facilities and service levels at the airports so validation through an extensive audit of our processes and systems is needed to ensure that we are on the right track to deliver on our promise of hosting joyful connections within a safe travelling environment,“ he said in a statement today. -Bernama