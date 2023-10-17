Malaysia aligning its approach on AI - DPM Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is aligning its approach to artificial intelligence (AI) governance with emerging regulatory models, coinciding with the growing global call for effective governance, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is bolstering the AI ecosystem foundation covering governance, platforms, talent and acculturation.

“This includes the development of guidelines for the responsible use of AI and a code of ethics and governance.

“Ethical concerns surrounding AI have gained global prominence and in Malaysia, the government’s consideration of a regulatory framework for AI is a crucial step toward the ethical use of this technology,” he said when opening the UK-MY Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference 2023 co-organised by MOSTI and the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur here today.

Fadillah said the advent of AI is not only a disruptor but also a creator of new job opportunities which requires reskilling and upskilling initiatives.

In response to this, the Malaysian government is taking proactive steps to build a strong foundation ensuring that the workforce can meet the industry’s demand for AI across various sectors, he said.

Fadillah said through MOSTI, a series of town hall sessions with industry leaders are being organised to facilitate reskilling and upskilling programmes and these efforts aim to transform the existing workforce’s skills and to adapt to the evolving requirements of AI technology.

Elaborating on the UK-MY Conference 2023, he said the event underscores the importance of strategic collaboration between Malaysia and the United Kingdom (UK) in science, technology and AI.

The deputy prime minister is also optimistic that the conference will serve as a platform and an excellent avenue to seek support and establish connections.

UK-MY AI 2023 will be a catalyst for positive transformation for AI in Malaysia and chart new paths towards broader market access, he added.

Meanwhile, MOSTI and the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, in a joint statement, announced that the objective of today’s conference is to foster stronger technology cooperation and diplomacy between the UK and Malaysia.

This is to promote knowledge sharing, especially in the field of AI, and to provide an open dialogue for discussing matters related to the development of international governance standards and inclusive and responsible AI practices.

Government cooperation between the UK and Malaysia needs to continue in the fields of science and technology by further enhancing the international research profile and bringing together expertise in the fields of science, technology, and industry to strengthen the economies of both countries.-Bernama