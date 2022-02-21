Malaysia, an ideal partner in sustainable agriculture - Ronald

DUBAI: Malaysia is an ideal partner in sustainable agriculture as the country has all the elements as well as opportunities required for sustainable agriculture to grow and prosper such as invaluable reserves, natural resources and raw materials.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister (MAFI) Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said besides all the elements, Malaysia also has business-friendly environment with a rapidly emerging economy, world-class infrastructure and a highly-skilled workforce.

“This is cemented by our government’s commitment through Malaysia’s Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, as well as the National Agrofood Policy 2.0 under MAFI that has been formulated to be in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other national policies on climate change and biological diversity,“ he said in a speech when launching Sustainable Agriculture Week at Expo 2020 Dubai here today.

Ronald’s speech was read out by the Malaysian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Datuk Mohd Tarid Sufian.

Other than that Ronald said modernisation and smart agriculture are the game-changers and they have indeed catalysed the growth of sustainable practices in Malaysia.

Ronald said the effective use and management of natural resources such as land and water in a sustainable manner in food production are critical to ensure optimum and continuous output.

On the implementation of smart farming technology in Malaysia, Ronald said the Internet of Things (IoT) such solutions, sensors, and drones have created conducive operational conditions for farms, providing savings as well as increased convenience.

On partnering with UAE, Ronald said the country’s status as a global investment hub also opens up wide market access for Malaysia’s companies looking to market their unique, halal, and innovative products.

“Meanwhile, Malaysia’s thriving research and development, talented youthful workforce, and empowerment opportunities given to agriculture workers are some of the aspects that UAE can build on to add to its strengths,“ he said.

Ronald said he believed there are many ways in which Malaysia and UAE could collaborate to advance and improve efforts in making agriculture sustainable and resilient to ensure food security, safety and sustainable for both countries.

According to him, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty are complex challenges to advance sustainable agriculture as well as ensure that it was implemented effectively and widely in respective countries.

“We believe that these challenges can be overcome and addressed by forging partnerships and endeavours through strategic platforms such as Expo 2020 Dubai and we look forward to creating productive collaborative engagements and efforts throughout Malaysia’s Sustainable Agriculture Week,“ he said. - Bernama