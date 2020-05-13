Malaysia and Iran to cooperate in fight against Covid-19: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is prepared to cooperate with Iran to harness the two countries’ strengths in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who received a call from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani today, said the two of them discussed various matters on bilateral ties between Malaysia and Iran and shared their experiences in facing the Covid-19 crisis.

“This afternoon I received a telephone call from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. I expressed Malaysia’s sympathy for and solidarity with Iran on the latest Covid-19 situation in that country and the earthquake tragedy which struck Iran in early May.

“We also discussed how to step up cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, tourism and higher education,” he said in a posting on his Facebook account.

Muhyiddin said they agreed that more efforts should be made to identify and expand the potential for cooperation in trade and investment.

“We ended our conversation by extending invitations to officially visit each other’s country after the Covid-19 pandemic has ended,” the prime minister said. - Bernama