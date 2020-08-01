Malaysia and Singapore publish procedures relating to RGL and PCA schemes

SINGAPORE: Malaysia and Singapore today published the requirements, health protocols, and application process relating to the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes.

The RGL will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries.

Eligible travellers will have to abide by the prevailing Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by both countries, which includes undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.

The PCA, meanwhile, will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents, who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter for work purposes.

After staying at least three consecutive months in their country of work, they may return to their home country for short-term home leave, and thereafter re-enter their country of work for at least another three consecutive months.

For detailed information, travellers from both countries can access the links put up by the Immigration Department of Malaysia and Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on their respective websites:

https://www.imi.gov.my/portal2017/index.php/ms/sumber-dan-arkib/pengumuman/1833-malaysia-singapore-border-crossing-arrangement.html

https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/malaysia/rgl/requirements-and-process

https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/malaysia/pca/overview

