Malaysia and Sri Lanka to strengthen bilateral ties

NEW YORK: Malaysia and Sri Lanka have agreed to strengthen their bilateral ties in various sectors.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was discussed during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New York today.

“In our meeting, we agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors for mutual benefits,” he said in a statement issued by his office after the meeting.

This includes an exchange of visits at the highest level, trade and investment sectors, education, tourism and culture as well as human resource development, said Anwar who is currently in New York to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the meeting also provided the opportunity for both countries to explore new areas of cooperation in an effort to strengthen their existing cooperation.

“Hopefully this collaboration can bring benefits to the people of Malaysia and Sri Lanka,” said Anwar.

Besides Wickremesinghe, the prime minister also met Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on his first day in the city. - Bernama