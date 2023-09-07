Malaysia and Thailand forge stronger ties for mutual benefits

BANGKOK: Malaysia is steadfast in its commitment to working with Thailand to strengthen ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, said Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel (pix).

He said Malaysia and Thailand have established diplomatic ties since Malaysia achieved independence in 1957 and Thailand was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Malaysia,

The two countries have enjoyed a close relationship and cooperated in a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, security, education, and tourism.

“Malaysia and Thailand are fortunate to be in Southeast Asia, a region that is historically and culturally diverse and blessed with abundance of natural resources.

“We need to promote sustainable economic growth and prosperity is vital to regional peace and security.

“Rest assured, Malaysia is a good neighbour and good partner. We are committed to work with Thailand to strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefits, and take this relationship forward,” he said at a public lecture on “Malaysia-Thailand Bilateral Relations” at the Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) in Perlis recently.

The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil graced the event.

Jojie said Malaysia and Thailand remained confident in achieving the bilateral trade target of US$30 billion by 2025.

In 2022, he said Thailand was Malaysia’s 6th largest trading partner globally and second largest among ASEAN countries with total trade value of US$27.75 billion.

“Malaysia exports US$ 14.97 billion worth of goods to Thailand, mainly electrical and electronic products, chemicals, and crude petroleum and LNG.

“Malaysia also imports US$ 12.78 billion worth of goods from Thailand, mainly electrical and electronic products, transport equipment, chemicals, and machinery and equipment,” he said. - Bernama