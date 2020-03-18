Malaysia assures Singapore of flow of essential goods: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will do its utmost best to facilitate the flow of essential goods and supplies, such as fresh food and pharmaceuticals, to Singapore, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said.

He said the flow would be conducted in accordance with health protocol.

Azmin, who also a senior minister, tweeted that he spoke to Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing this afternoon to discuss the path forward in jointly dealing with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Assured Minister Chan that Malaysia will do our utmost best to facilitate the flow of essential goods and supplies, such as fresh food and pharmaceuticals, strictly in accordance with health protocol,” he said via his official twitter handle @AzminAli.

Thus, the Malaysian government will undertake strategic actions to ensure the health and welfare of workers for mutual benefit, he said.

The assurance was given following a nationwide movement control order in Malaysia from March 18 to 31 to combat Covid-19. - Bernama