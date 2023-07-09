Malaysia, Australia discuss cooperation in various sectors under CSP framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese (pix) have discussed efforts to improve bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) framework.

Anwar said the discussion took place in a bilateral meeting at the 43rd Asean Summit and related summits in Jakarta, Indonesia yesterday.

“This was an opportunity to exchange views on issues of mutual interest including regional and international developments, in addition to discussing the second Malaysia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting which will be hosted by Australia,“ he said in a post on Facebook, last night.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia also welcomed the special Asean-Australia Summit to be held from March 4-6, 2024, in Melbourne to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Asean-Australia Dialogue Relations.

The total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Australia increased by 55.4 per cent in 2022 to RM88.65 billion (US$20.05 billion), making Australia Malaysia’s 10th largest trading partner globally.

Earlier, Anwar also held bilateral meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and World Economic Forum (WEF) executive chairman Prof Klaus Schwab.

Anwar said in his meeting with Schwab, the two discussed efforts to strengthen cooperation between Malaysia and the WEF, as well as preparations for the WEF Annual Meeting scheduled from Jan 15 to 19, 2024, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

Anwar led the Malaysian delegation to the Asean Summit from Sept 5 to 7, and it was his first summit with the seven Asean Dialogue Partners, namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada. - Bernama