Malaysia, Australia emphasise greater defence cooperation and opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Australia have agreed to continue strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation and to share the lessons learnt by their respective defence forces.

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry here yesterday, both sides have also agreed to increase secondments of personnel, apart from two scholarships from Australia, including a new civilian scholarship.

This is among the commitments highlighted at the second Malaysia-Australia High Level Committee (HLC) meeting in Canberra, Australia on Wednesday co-chaired by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and his Australian counterpart Senator Linda Reynolds.

During the meeting, Mohamad also highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to the Five Power Defence Arrangement (FPDA) and expressed his appreciation to Australia for its commitment to increase support for Malaysia’s F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets.

The meeting, attended by high ranking officials from both sides, also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the stock-take team and the continued efforts to enhance the operational value of the joint exercises, including incorporating the elements of maritime security, counter-terrorism and cyber security.

The statement added that Mohamad and Reynolds also agreed that the Asean Outlook on the Indo Pacific further emphasised the Asean principles of centrality, openness, transparency, inclusivity and respect for international law, which would contribute to the maintenance of peace, freedom and prosperity.

Both ministers also agreed to increase the number of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel seconded into the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) from twelve to fourteen, and the number of ADF personnel seconded to the MAF from seven to eight.

A new seconded position of a Royal Malaysian Air Force officer will also be created to undertake a 12-month fellowship at the Australian Air Power Development Centre commencing in 2020 and a three-month fellowship at the Australian Sea Power Centre for the Royal Malaysian Navy starting in 2020.

Pursuant to the 1st Malaysia-Australia HLC meeting in Butterworth in 2018, both ministers reiterated the importance of developing defence industry cooperation and agreed to establish the Defence Industry and Innovation Working Group under the HLC structure.

Malaysia and Australia have shared strong defence cooperation and this visit has provided more opportunities for both countries to enhance their existing relationship. Malaysia will host the next HLC meeting in 2020. - Bernama