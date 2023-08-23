Malaysia-Australia reaffirm FPDA commitment for regional security

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to the enduring role of the Five Powers Defence Arrangements (FPDA) as a fundamental security element in the region.

In a joint statement by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, guided by this principle, all future initiatives will unite and strengthen the FPDA member countries, advancing collectively at a pace acceptable to all member nations.

“Both ministers confirmed their dedication to ASEAN centrality within the regional security framework, which encompasses the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus Experts’ Working Group (ADMM PLUS EWG).

“They acknowledged the significance of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOPFAN), and Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ),“ added the statement.

Earlier, Richard, who is also Australia’s Defence Minister, paid a visit to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) at Wisma Pertahanan, here and inspected a guard-of-honour parade accompanied by Mohamad. Both ministers then chaired the Third Meeting of the Malaysia-Australia Joint Defence Programme (MAJDP) High-Level Committee.

Both ministers concurred that strong bilateral defence collaboration driven by MAJDP and praised the diverse activities carried out under the MAJDP, which encompass comprehensive educational programmes, joint training, and exercises.

“They emphasised the strong defence cooperation between Malaysia and Australia, built on historical ties, trust, and mutual respect, as demonstrated through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,“ it added.

Meanwhile, Mohamad expressed his appreciation to Australia for supporting the infrastructure upgrade project at the Butterworth Air Base, with both ministers welcoming the significant progress made in the initiative.

“Both ministers acknowledged the importance of Rifle Company Butterworth, as their ongoing missions had improved coordination between the two military forces,“ said the statement.

They confirmed the importance of Operation Gateway, which consistently contributes to regional security and stability.

“Both hold similar perspectives on the significance of improving maritime domain awareness by enhancing capabilities and interoperability between the two armed forces.

“Both countries are committed to maintaining regional peace and stability and will closely collaborate in addressing shared security challenges for the regional interest,“ the statement added.

Furthermore, both ministers highlighted the significance of upholding international laws, including freedom of navigation and overflight.

“They also affirmed their dedication to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, which serves as a comprehensive legal framework for all maritime activities,” said the statement. -Bernama