Malaysia bags silver at ASEAN Cyberkids Camp 2021

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia bagged the Silver Award at the ASEAN Cyberkids Camp 2021 organised by the Cambodian Post and Telecommunications Ministry, which was held virtually on Aug 28.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM), in a statement today, congratulated Zenner Poh Jin Chan from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Puay Chai 2, Selangor and Khairrurijal Fahmi Anuar Fikri from Sekolah Kebangsaan Cyberjaya who represented Malaysia to the programme.

Poh and Khairrurijal were given the task of building a creative multimedia programming project themed ‘Technologies Save Lives During Covid-19 Pandemic’ using the Scratch online application.

ASEAN Cyberkids Camp was among the initiatives under the inaugural ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN1) which was hosted virtually by KKMM on Jan 21 and 22 this year.

According to the statement, eight ASEAN member countries took part in the programme and each country was represented by a team of two students, aged between seven and 12, and two tutors.

KKMM added that the programme, introduced by Malaysia in 2008, is now an annual event that will be organised by ASEAN member countries on a rotation basis, focusing on disseminating knowledge on information and communications technology (ICT) among students.

“This is to bridge the digital divide between ASEAN member countries and improve students’ skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork and the ability to use ICT,” the statement read.

KKMM also hoped that Malaysia’s achievement at this year’s ASEAN Cyberkids Camp would encourage more students to explore the field of ICT, which is one of the important skills in driving the future digitalisation of the country. — Bernama