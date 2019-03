PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam today signed a memorandum of understanding on the movement of prisoners between the two countries.

The MoU involves the transfer and escort of prisoners or detainees from Sabah and Sarawak through Brunei Darussalam and the transfer and escort of prisoners or detainees from Brunei Darussalam through Sabah and Sarawak.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin signed the MoU for Malaysia with his counterpart Datuk Seri Setia Dr Awang Abu Bakar Apong, for Brunei Darussalam, at Perdana Putra, here.

The signing was witnessed by the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Also present at the event were Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Earlier, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah held talks with Dr Mahathir under the framework of the Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

It is learned that the four-eyed meeting that lasted over an hour discussed bilateral ties and issues of common interest.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah flew in to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) airbase in Subang yesterday evening for the two-day visit to Malaysia. His Majesty leaves tomorrow. — Bernama