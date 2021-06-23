Malaysia, Brunei to enhance collaboration in cultural tourism

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Brunei will enhance collaboration in exploring the growth potential of cultural tourism to support the industry players in both countries.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) in a statement today said the details would be discussed by its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Brunei Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Maj Gen (R) Datuk Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan Abidin, in the near future.

The matter was mentioned briefly during the Brunei’ minister’s phone call to Nancy, to convey condolences over the passing of her mother, last Thursday.

According to Motac, Nancy had said that the collaboration could be like the Asia Traditional Orchestra (ATO) 2020 performance organised by the ministry’s International Cultural Division with the cooperation of the Asia Cultural Centre (ACC) in Gwanju, South Korea. It was held in conjunction with the 60th year anniversary of Malaysia-South Korea diplomatic ties.

The programme via the digital platform aimed to strengthen cooperation in cultural exchanges and to elevate traditional performing arts to the international stage. — Bernama