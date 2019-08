KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today expressed the hope that India and Pakistan will exercise the utmost restraint over the latest developments in Indian-administered Kashmir to avert any action that can be detrimental to the peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said Malaysia always believes that dialogues and consultations are the best routes to a peaceful and amicable solution in Kashmir.

“Malaysia is concerned over the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, the repeated escalation of tension in the region.

“Malaysia would like to encourage all stakeholders to abide by the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions related to Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

The statement said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) on Monday and briefed him on the latest situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of India’s constitution that guarantees special rights to Jammu and Kashmir and split the region into two federal territories. Pakistan announced soon after that it will be downgrading diplomatic relations with India. — Bernama