NILAI: Malaysia will not be able to stand strong with the support from only one ethnic group, but instead will grow stronger if it is supported by all ethnic groups in the country, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

“Yes, as Malays, we have to be strong because we are the majority of the country’s population, but to be a strong nation, we must have the support and integration from other ethnic groups,” he said at the Meet Anwar@Usim (Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia) programme here last night.

The programme was also attended by Senate Reform Working Committee chairman Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff and Usim vice-chancellor (Students Affairs and Alumni), Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Rushdan Mohd Jailani.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson Member of Parliament, however, said that as a Malay leader, he firmly believed that the country should get back on track to fulfill its promises based on the fundamentals in the Federal Constitution.

The fundamentals include upholding Bahasa Melayu (Malay language) as the national language, preserving the special rights of the Malays, the sanctity of Islam as the religion of the Federation, and the position of the Malay Rulers.

“These fundamentals have been agreed upon and will not be compromised,” he added. — Bernama