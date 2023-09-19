Malaysia-China cooperation will boost domestic rubber industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s rubber industry is expected to soar in the coming years following the strengthening of cooperation with China in the field of commodities.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to China last Sunday opened up opportunities for increased cooperation in the field of commodities and agriculture-based industries, including rubber, palm oil, biodiesel, and access for Malaysian agricultural products to the Chinese market.

Following that, Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said the ministry is also planning to hold a mission to China to discuss cooperation in areas that can be developed.

“If you look at it, in terms of rubber, we can focus on the products we produce that are used in the construction industry, which are products that can ensure that the buildings can withstand earthquake tremors, for example,“ he said after officiating the Malaysian Rubber Board Technology Day (LGM) 2023 in here.

Elaborating on the rubber innovation product, Fadillah said LGM collaborated with Tun Abdul Razak Research Center (TARRC) to produce a solid technology based on seismic rubber bearing products to deal with structural movement due to temperature changes, or protection from tremors due to earthquakes.

He noted that among the structures in Malaysia that were built using seismic rubber bearings were the Penang Second Bridge, the Hevea Malaysia Academy building in Langkawi and the MPOB building in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

LGM and TARRC also successfully conducted research called NaturalFR. Rubber products produced using NaturalFR compounds have flame retardant, low smoke and low toxicity properties, and have been used in the door entrances of several railway stations in the United Kingdom.

The same council also witnessed the exchange of two agreements, namely the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between LGM and Jupiter Solution, Natrab MFBI Enterprise and the Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) as well as the Commercialisation Cooperation Agreement between LGM and the MRC to promote LGM’s innovations at home and abroad. - Bernama