KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia-China trade is expected to grow stronger this year despite the global economic gloom, the US-China trade war and unstable currencies, said Malaysia Special Envoy to China Tan Kok Wai (pix).

“Last year, we also faced the same (more or less) issues, but we saw a substantial growth between the two countries whereby our (trade) value stood at US$108.6 billion (RM455.54 billion).

“... and for the first half of this year, Malaysia’s trade with China grew by 10.7% to US$57.4 billion (RM240.78 billion), a higher value in comparison with the first six months of 2018 (US$54.3 billion) ... you can see the progress, (it) is very healthy and (in) upsurge (trend),” he told reporters after the opening of Mah Sing Group Bhd’s M Oscar sales gallery here today.

Meanwhile, Tan said in conjunction with China’s 70th anniversary of Communist party rule, the republic had expressed its willingness to import more goods from other countries, and Malaysia would be one of the countries to gain many benefits from China’s new opening-up policy.

He said, for example, last year, China had successfully hosted the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) to encourage more foreign companies to export to China.

“And with strong relations between the two countries, Malaysia will be invited (again) to set up Malaysia Pavilion in the upcoming CIIE, to be held from Nov 5-10 in Shanghai, to promote Malaysia products in China and this will give opportunities to our exporters to enter the huge market,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mah Sing chief executive officer Datuk Ho Hon Sang said M Oscar sales gallery marked the launch of its first project from 2019 land acquisition trail.

The project will showcase a new high-rise residential with an understated luxury concept, to be developed on 1.87 hectares of freehold land with a gross development value of RM500 million, he said.

“Specifically designed to cater to the needs of working professionals, young families and upgraders, the unit built-up starts from 708 sq ft with various layouts, ranging from two to four bedrooms and the prices range from RM428, 000 onwards.

“Located within the matured surrounding neighbourhoods with connected highways and near to the upcoming Taman Naga Emas MRT station, it will provide homeowners better accessibility and connectivity in their daily travels,” he added. — Bernama