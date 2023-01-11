Malaysia commends the 121 countries that stood up for Gaza in UNGA emergency session

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia commends the 121 countries that had the courage to stand up for humanity and supported the resolution on Gaza proposed by Jordan, co-sponsored by 46 countries including Malaysia, calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad said the resolution adopted during the 10th Emergency Special Session (ESS) of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) also marked an important first step taken at the UN, bringing back a glimmer of hope, faith, and trust in the multilateral process.

“The adoption of the resolution is a sign that ‘we in the United Nations, hear the resounding cry of people around the world, demanding an immediate end to the massacre of innocent lives in Gaza,” he said in delivering Malaysia’s statement at the emergency session that resumed on Tuesday.

The resolution entitled “Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations” was adopted with 120 affirmative votes, 14 against and 45 abstentions during the 10th ESS of the UNGA in New York on Friday.

Ahmad Faisal said Malaysia joins others in demanding for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, adding that this is absolutely vital to stop further loss of life, and for necessary humanitarian work to be carried out.

“We call for the establishment of humanitarian corridors, as well as unhindered and unfettered humanitarian access, so that aid can reach those in need throughout Gaza, without any impediment. The supply of electricity, water and fuel must be restored. These are all life-saving essentials,” he said.

Malaysia also categorically rejected actions of forced displacement of the population of Gaza, where 1.4 million, or 62 per cent of the population has been internally displaced.

Ahmad Faisal also called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to respond to the General Assembly resolution, by taking prompt, unified and decisive actions.

Inaction would amount to complicity in the crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, he said noting the UNGA’s proactive role compared to the Security Council’s inaction.

He expressed Malaysia’s disappointment with the UNSC’s paralysis due to the narrow self-interests of some member states.

Ahmad Faisal also acknowledged and paid tribute to the humanitarian heroes serving in Gaza, stressing the need for their safety and protection.

In light of the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, Malaysia announced an additional emergency contribution to UNWRA, as it has been a regular contributor.

“In the last 24 hours, three more UNWRA staff have been killed, bringing the total to 67, since the war began. We join others in mourning the 67 UNWRA staff,” he added.

Malaysia remains resolute in its support for the self-determination of the Palestinian people through the establishment of a free and independent state of Palestine, in accordance with the two-state solution, based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.-Bernama